Lack of clarity on marijuana unfair all around

It is past time for some clarity and action from the federal government on the legalization of marijuana.

The Liberals have promised to take this step, which we think is long overdue, but since they’ve come into office, they’ve been dragging their heels on making it happen.

This has left everyone in and around the marijuana industry in a state of flux and confusion.

This includes dispensaries, growers, users, the police and RCMP, local governments and more.

Under the current regulations, which have not changed yet in spite of the Liberals’ promises, marijuana storefront dispensaries are illegal. No two ways about it.

There are also numerous other laws prohibiting (for those without a medical exemption) the production, sale and possession of marijuana.

Thus municipalities are understandably reluctant to give business licences to them. You can’t give a licence to what you know to be an illegal business, after all. But at the same time, these business may become legal in fairly short order. So do you go all out to try to shut them down?

It’s a quandary shared by the RCMP and municipalities.

There are a number of such shops in the Cowichan Valley, operating quietly and peaceably — and they’d like to be legal, as soon as the federal government allows it.

The prohibition of marijuana really hasn’t done anything great for anyone except organized crime, for whom it’s been a windfall.

It’s a much better idea to bring pot use out into the daylight, regulate it similar to alcohol, and reap the benefits of having it be a legitimate enterprise.

Many have found marijuana to be a preferred alternative to other, stronger and more addictive medications. There are many ways to take it other than smoking, which can be harmful to health as any smoking product.

It’s time to scientifically study the potential health benefits that we’ve heard about anecdotally for decades.

The one big roadblock that stands in the way is the fact that it’s still officially illegal for most people.

We’re at a bit of a loss to understand why it is taking the federal government so long to legalize it and decide what the regulations are going to be.

It’s just leaving everyone in limbo, unsure about enforcing the old rules when we’re anticipating new ones.

Nobody can provide the clarity needed except Ottawa. Everyone’s waiting on you, guys. We’ve heard the talk, now it’s time for action.